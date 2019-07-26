You are here

The slippery slope of good intentions

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

"DOING well by doing good". That neatly symmetrical phrase summons up the warm and fuzzies and appeals to both hardened capitalists and purpose-driven millennials alike. Who wouldn't be drawn to a product - or company - that allows you to profit from good? Yet therein lies a slippery link. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, a millennial explains why we shouldn't fall for the pithy but perilously imprecise slogan.

Among those fighting the good fight, Christiana Figueres, founding partner of Global Optimism is a giant. The global leader on climate change, formerly executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention, tells why she's upbeat about the urgent drive to fight global warming.

In the Investing section, Fund Watch sets out why prospects for the cloud industry are brighter than ever. CFA Singapore Insights examines what the standards of loyalty, prudence and care mean in practise for investment professionals acting on behalf of clients. And The Fool's Eye View looks at returns on hospital stocks and explains why healthcare could be a healthy addition to your portfolio.

We all get angry sometimes (and some of us, all the time!). While we usually try to curb our rage, The Winding Road asks, is it always bad to get mad?

Gearhead auditions the updated B&O Beoplay H9 (2019) headphones, which remain luxurious as ever.

Audi's revamped A4 sedan shows that diligent, solid updates have just as much value as flash and speed, as The Steering Column finds out. In The Finish Line, our columnist gives his take on last weekend's International Champions Cup football tournament, which set new attendance records at the Singapore Sports Hub.

And in our Health page, a look at melasma, and why there are no quick fixes for blotchy skin.

