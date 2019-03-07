You are here

Time we celebrated female achievers

Thu, Mar 07, 2019

BT_20190307_JEBLURB7_3716199.jpg

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day falls on March 8 and Weekend magazine pays tribute to female achievers in this Friday's issue. First up are sisters who are literally doing it for themselves as we spotlight three pairs of siblings who have combined family ties and personal passions into successful business ventures. The founders of F&B group Coterie Concepts, boxing studio Crubox and holistic skin care company Maiko share the pros and cons of doing business with family members as well as being women in the male-dominated fields of F&B and fight clubs.

We also speak with Grace Sai, the co-founder of popular working spaces Found and Collision8. The two were recently merged to form Found8 with funding of some S$20million - the highest ever raised in the region by a company headed by two women, Ms Sai and her partner Michelle Yong. With a membership of around 1000, she talks about her plans to grow the ecosystem in Singapore and Malaysia by nurturing entrepreneurs, funding mentoring and providing access to corporates.

With more women chefs taking on cooking as a career, we suss out some of the promising new talents in the local restaurant scene. Once relegated mainly to the pastry section, these spunky young women are entering pressure-filled hot kitchens and staking their claim in the fine dining scene. And last but not least, we pay tribute to some of the top visionary women designers in the world of high fashion.

