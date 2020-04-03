Towards a truly wireless future

SILICON forms the base of power as we know it today, ranging from computer processors to electronic devices to electric cars. But the ability of silicon-based chips to deliver exponential increases in power is rapidly growing more finite.

Enter gallium nitride, or GaN, a next-generation material that semiconductor makers are now developing, and that researchers say has the potential to revolutionise the semiconductor industry. Could this be what we need to move to a truly wireless future? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend takes a look at GaN and its applications, and why Singapore should take advantage of the trend.

How should number-crunchers keep up with the times? Deloitte Singapore CEO Cheung Pui Yuen explains in The Raffles Conversation.

For those watching technicals, our Chart View columnist points out that whereas the Shanghai index has shown signs of a bottom, the Dow is far from the dead-cat bounce that many expect. Investment opportunities are only for the brave.

Likewise, the Insights from CFA Society Singapore column notes that this time, things really are different, this being the first instance in peacetime where we've had a simultaneous disruption in the supply chain and the demand chain. Staying safe? Stay prudent as well.

And in The Finish Line, our sports columnist reflects on how Covid-19 has single-handedly defeated every major event on the global sporting calendar.

Stuck at home? Relieve your housebound blues and join The Steering Column on a road trip filled with pounding waves, demon deer and the Praia Grande Canyon. Where else but in Portugal can you find all these within a day's drive, and what better way to wander the area than in a BMW X1?

