Towards better care for the aged

SINGAPORE'S first assisted living public housing project for seniors kicked off on Thursday, with 169 apartments launched for sale. The programme will go some way in addressing current gaps in the aged care landscape here, where pricing and quality of care at nursing homes differ widely. We ask what can be done to bridge these gaps, and look at alternative models of care and housing for the elderly, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Jim Kavanaugh was a professional soccer player before he eventually became a tech boss. The CEO and co-founder of the US$13 billion World Wide Technology (WWT) speaks on the values that apply in both sports and business, and pandemic-induced industry trends, in The Raffles Conversation.

Who doesn't love the social justice of Robin Hood? And a short-term trading mentality where stocks are not "owned" and held for their value but merely used to get rich quick is certainly compelling to today's young retail investors. Yet, long-term trends show that retail investors can bet big and convincingly win, via passive low-cost funds, says The Science Of Wealth.

Feeling utterly stalled by Covid with nowhere to go? Revisit classic travel literature to open fresh horizons for the wandering mind, writes our columnist, who shares his top 10 travel reads. Also on our book list, our Fine Print reviewer takes in a children's tale of love, loss and moving on.

And in our Health page, an explanation of how blood pressure norms vary with age.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe