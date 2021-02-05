 Towards better care for the aged, Weekend - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Weekend
BT WEEKEND

Towards better care for the aged

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210205_MLWEEKEND_4437095.jpg

SINGAPORE'S first assisted living public housing project for seniors kicked off on Thursday, with 169 apartments launched for sale. The programme will go some way in addressing current gaps in the aged care landscape here, where pricing and quality of care at nursing homes differ widely. We ask what can be done to bridge these gaps, and look at alternative models of care and housing for the elderly, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Jim Kavanaugh was a professional soccer player before he eventually became a tech boss. The CEO and co-founder of the US$13 billion World Wide Technology (WWT) speaks on the values that apply in both sports and business, and pandemic-induced industry trends, in The Raffles Conversation.

Who doesn't love the social justice of Robin Hood? And a short-term trading mentality where stocks are not "owned" and held for their value but merely used to get rich quick is certainly compelling to today's young retail investors. Yet, long-term trends show that retail investors can bet big and convincingly win, via passive low-cost funds, says The Science Of Wealth.

Feeling utterly stalled by Covid with nowhere to go? Revisit classic travel literature to open fresh horizons for the wandering mind, writes our columnist, who shares his top 10 travel reads. Also on our book list, our Fine Print reviewer takes in a children's tale of love, loss and moving on.

And in our Health page, an explanation of how blood pressure norms vary with age.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in December

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December and business spending on equipment was...

Feb 5, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.3 trillion wealth fund is set to take a critical look at the stakes it holds in national oil...

Feb 4, 2021 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday (Feb 3)...

Feb 4, 2021 11:28 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of...

Feb 4, 2021 11:09 PM
Consumer

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

[SAN JOSE] PayPal Holdings said consumers flocked to its service in the final months of the year as they hurried to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US factory orders beat expectations in December

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for