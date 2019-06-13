Weekend pays tribute to Dads

PARENTING, as anyone with offspring will tell you, has become more expensive and time-consuming than ever before, with parents across all social classes getting burnt out from juggling work and helping their kids with homework and enrichment activities.

This being Father's Day weekend, we take a look at how Singapore Dads see their roles these days. In Friday's issue of Weekend, we feature some cool Dads who take a more "woke" approach. They're not the strict disciplinarians their own fathers were, nor do they subscribe to the more permissive parenting styles propounded by some experts, opting for a middle ground that allows them to be both authoritative and loving. Find out if you share the same philosophy as they do.

In this weekend tribute to Dads, we also seek out father and son chefs who prove that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Despite the pressures and physical demands of cooking as a career, the sons of three chefs are still determined to follow in their footsteps, one way or another.

To continue the family connection, Brett Tollman, chief executive of the mammoth holiday tour company The Travel Corporation, talks about continuing the business that his father built - from small hotels in South Africa to over 30 travel brands including Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Uniworld river cruises and Luxury Gold.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Speaking of holidays, we take you on the Busan trail, to discover the sights and sounds of this coastal city that is Korea's second biggest after Seoul. You'll be spoilt for choice with fresh seafood and breathtaking views.

Also, check out some spectacular art at National Gallery Singapore, which mounts its best exhibition ever - a showcase of electrifying art chronicling change and transformation in Asia over 30 years.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe