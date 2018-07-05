What we'll be eating next, in Weekend magazine

IF THE THOUGHT of a silky-smooth poached chicken served with fragrant ginger-garlic rice sounds a lot more appetising than a plate of wheat starch and xanthan gum scented with a few drops of benzyl mercaptan aka garlic compounds, Herve This would like a word with you.

The French scientist who introduced molecular gastronomy to the world and made chef Ferran Adria a cult phenomenon with his dazzling molecular cuisine, has gone on to Note-by-Note cooking, which is his solution to world hunger in the future.

The notion that food as we know it is broken down into its chemical compounds and then re-assembled to create an entirely new cuisine forms the bulk of Professor This's work as he travels the world lecturing about how this will be the next molecular cuisine. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we talk to Professor This about the future of food, and the Michelin-starred chefs who are making it happen in their kitchens today.

Meanwhile, singer/actress Joanna Dong talks about how being discovered slightly later in life has helped her to be more psychologically equipped to cope with the stress and tension of success.

If you happen to find yourself in Berlin, make sure you allow yourself enough time to immerse in the rich art and culture the city has to offer. Check out our guide to three major contemporary art shows including the Berlin Biennale and Gropius Bau for its cutting edge art.

And if beautifully landscaped gardens are your thing, get a preview of what some landscape architects are planning for this year's Garden Festival.

