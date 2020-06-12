When financial advisers go online

You are here

WITH safe-distancing measures in place, financial advisers have had to move much of their business online. This means engaging with clients and reaching out to new customers on digital channels, and via social media. The pivot to digital certainly is in keeping with the times, but there are hazards lurking in the casual and almost too easy way that financial "advice" is being dished out online. Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend investigates.

In The Raffles Conversation, Heidrick & Struggles' Alain Deniau expands on the brave new world of headhunting, where data mining, AI and algorithms are as key to the process as a CV and a track record.

We live in a finite world, where every decision involves a trade-off. Spending more time making money may mean less time for family. Enjoying experiences now may mean more hardship in the future. Financial decisions are no different. And it's key that we understand and accept the trade-offs, says our Value Insight columnist.

With so much uncertainty around companies' future earnings growth, cash flow, and survival, it's tempting to give up on traditional equity valuation methods. But it's precisely in times like this that investors need to go back to the first principles of valuation, the Insights from CFA Society Singapore column explains.

After the financial crisis of 2009, the acronym TINA surfaced, suggesting that "There Is No Alternative" to buying shares. In the wake of Covid-19 and ever-lower interest rates, Diary of a Private Investor wonders if TRINA - "There Really Is No Alternative" - will drive more investors to shares and away from other asset classes.

While waiting eagerly for bars to throw open their doors again, our resident Barfly learns that Operation Dagger, true to its experimental reputation, has been making magic in the meantime.

And in The Steering Column, should driving enthusiasts be afraid of self-driving cars? On the other hand, when can bad drivers expect to buy a car that can take them to work autonomously? An expert from BMW reveals the surprising answer to these questions and more.

