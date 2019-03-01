You are here

When lawyers go robo

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ARTIFICIAL intelligence now powers a bot that is able to read case law and build a legal position. The "robolegal" is just one example of how technology could make lawyers' lives easier, while at the same time posing a threat to their livelihoods. This Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at what such technology means for the legal fraternity, in Brunch.

The Raffles Conversation features Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, who tells why financial inclusion is a worthy investment.

Around the world, the numbers of companies listed publicly on exchanges have drastically fallen, and private equity is on the rise. This has serious implications - in particular for retirement planning of retail investors, who have little or no access to private markets. CFA Singapore Insights examines the issues.

How can you be sure that you are hiring the right person for your business, and how do you go about firing those who need to be let go? Business mentor John Bittleston explains in Management Unleashed.

Does the thought of renovating your home strike fear in your heart, with the monumental list of decisions that need to be made and potential areas of conflict looming large? An academic spells out a systematic approach that will simplify your laundry list and help keep domestic peace.

In The Finish Line, read all about 19-year-old Chinese golfer and Instagram sensation Muni He, who's busy taking both the sport and social media by storm.

And in The Steering Column, how the Porsche Macan S can feed your need for speed and smoothness, combined.

Plenty of foods have known nutritional benefits, but do you know what you should be eating to keep your eyes healthy? Find out on our Health page.

