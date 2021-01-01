You are here

Which comes first, wages or rents?

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

MOST businesses, it would seem, would tolerate higher rentals asked by their landlords. At the same time, many are resistant to paying more for their workers, especially those on the lowest rungs. What accounts for this difference in perception of costs - and resources? In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at the forces at play when companies assess and attribute cost and value.

In a market super-saturated with both designer denim and fast fashion, it is no small wonder that classic brands like Levi Strauss are holding their own. Nuholt Huisamen, managing director at Levi's, tells how the trusted label stays ahead, in The Raffles Conversation.

With traditional markets being rapidly eroded by startups, businesses must embrace technology to thrive in the new industrial revolution. Columnists from the CFA Society Singapore ask whether fund managers can spot winners in the digital age?

In the age of the ultra-long haul flight, the start of our long journeys has been interrupted by a still-raging pandemic. As we stay at home and re-examine our needs and desires for travel, our Saturday Soapbox columnist wonders if we are truly ready for the ultra-long haul.

And in The Finish Line, our writer makes his wishlist for the world of golf in 2021.

