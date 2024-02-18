Radiology operations command centres enable expert imaging technologists to assist colleagues whose patients may be undergoing a diagnostic scan procedure at a distant location.

"Why technology holds the key to improving healthcare workforce experiences"

LONG hours, high patient volumes and the demanding nature of the healthcare profession are taking an emotional and physical toll on our healthcare workers.

Lacking rest and respite, exhausted staff may find it difficult to focus and deliver the appropriate care.

These burdens mean the healthcare industry also struggles with high turnover rates and absenteeism. The consequences of burnout can also have greater implications.

The encouraging news is healthcare institutions across Asia-Pacific are actively preparing for these challenges, and technology has the potential to be the silver bullet.

According to our Philips Future Health Index (FHI) 2023 report, 67 per cent of Apac’s healthcare leaders...