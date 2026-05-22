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2026

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Naresh Pidatala

Published Fri, May 22, 2026 · 10:00 AM

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2026年度企业家奖

Mr Anthony Tan

集团首席执行官、联合创始人兼主席

Grab

2026年度杰出首席执行官奖

Mr Kerry Mok

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总裁兼首席执行官

SATS Ltd

2026年度杰出海外执行员奖

Ms Jane Sun

首席执行官

Trip.com Group

2026年度企业奖

Old Chang Kee

2026年度青年企业家奖

Mr Eric Leong

联合创始人、主席兼首席执行官

Mlion Corporation Pte Ltd

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