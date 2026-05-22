2026
Naresh Pidatala
本文由AI辅助翻译
2026年度企业家奖
Mr Anthony Tan
集团首席执行官、联合创始人兼主席
Grab
2026年度杰出首席执行官奖
Mr Kerry Mok
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总裁兼首席执行官
SATS Ltd
2026年度杰出海外执行员奖
Ms Jane Sun
首席执行官
Trip.com Group
2026年度企业奖
Old Chang Kee
2026年度青年企业家奖
Mr Eric Leong
联合创始人、主席兼首席执行官
Mlion Corporation Pte Ltd
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