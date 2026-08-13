AEM上半年利润猛增10倍，股价大涨7.9%
该股周四上午一度上涨至10.39新元，较周三收盘价上涨0.76新元。
- 该公司公布净利润为3100万新元，是2025年上半年310万新元的10倍。 照片：BT档案图片
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 在半导体测试设备制造商 AEM 于前一日公布强劲的上半年利润后，其股价于周四（8月13日）一度大涨高达7.9%。
得益于人工智能芯片制造商对其测试设备需求的增强，该公司录得3100万新元的净利润，是2025年上半年310万新元的10倍。
AEM表示，该增长是由公司的无晶圆厂人工智能和高性能计算客户所推动。随着产量的提升，该客户已成为公司上半年最大的收入贡献者。
受此消息影响，该股周四一度上涨至10.39新元，较周三收盘价上涨0.76新元。成交量接近240万股。
AEM的净利润已连续第四个季度实现增长，同时收入也连续第三个季度增长——这主要由其测试单元解决方案部门所带动。
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