The Business Times
business-time-50
HOT STOCK

AEM上半年利润猛增10倍，股价大涨7.9%

该股周四上午一度上涨至10.39新元，较周三收盘价上涨0.76新元。

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 09:33 AM
    • 该公司公布净利润为3100万新元，是2025年上半年310万新元的10倍。
    • 该公司公布净利润为3100万新元，是2025年上半年310万新元的10倍。 照片：BT档案图片

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    [新加坡] 在半导体测试设备制造商 AEM 于前一日公布强劲的上半年利润后，其股价于周四（8月13日）一度大涨高达7.9%。

    得益于人工智能芯片制造商对其测试设备需求的增强，该公司录得3100万新元的净利润，是2025年上半年310万新元的10倍。

    AEM表示，该增长是由公司的无晶圆厂人工智能和高性能计算客户所推动。随着产量的提升，该客户已成为公司上半年最大的收入贡献者。

    受此消息影响，该股周四一度上涨至10.39新元，较周三收盘价上涨0.76新元。成交量接近240万股。

    AEM的净利润已连续第四个季度实现增长，同时收入也连续第三个季度增长——这主要由其测试单元解决方案部门所带动。

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    AEMHot Stock

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    The 302-unit Cape Royale, completed in 2013, has been the last major new condominium development in Sentosa Cove. 

    Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove resales in the red, with average loss topping S$1 million since 2023

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More