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以小博大：面对竞争和成本上涨，精品健身房如何寻找市场定位

开设一家有竞争力的商业健身房，潜在经营者至少需要投入75万新元——而且这一数字还在不断增加。

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 12:00 PM
    • Storm Athletic Club 创始人兼首席执行官 Li Kun Rong 表示：“当时就算我想（开一家）特许经营店都负担不起……所以我只能自己创业。”
    • Storm Athletic Club 创始人兼首席执行官 Li Kun Rong 表示：“当时就算我想（开一家）特许经营店都负担不起……所以我只能自己创业。” 图片来源：LI KUN RONG

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】为了开设一家精品训练健身房，Li Kun Rong 在四年前倾其所有，用当时银行账户里不到7万新元的存款，创办了 Storm Athletic Club。

    这笔钱仅够购买基础设备。事实上，他甚至没有余钱来购买足够铺满健身房地面的训练垫。

    如今，这位31岁的创始人兼首席执行官，其位于诺维娜（Novena）附近金吉路（Kim Keat）的健身房已拥有约100名活跃会员。

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