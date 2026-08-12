因上半年利润下降，扬子江海运分享计划下跌8.5%
该股早盘一度跌至0.585新元
- 扬子江海运于周二公布，截至6月30日的上半年净利润下降29%，至4490万美元。 照片：商业时报资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 扬子江海运公布上半年净利润下降后，其分享计划于周三（8月12日）一度下跌高达9.3%。
该股在开盘后17分钟内一度跌至0.585新元，下滑0.06新元，约有770万股证券成交。截至午盘，该股收复部分失地，报0.59新元，下跌8.5%。
扬子江海运于周二公布，截至6月30日的上半年净利润下降29%，至4490万美元，低于2025年上半年的6350万美元。尽管其总收入同比增长49%至8160万美元，但净利润仍录得下跌。
盈利受与其海事基金资产扩张相关的较高运营支出以及外汇亏损所拖累。
星展银行 (DBS) 在周三的一份报告中指出，其核心业绩“基本符合预期”，但净利润受到较高的公允价值收益和其他收入的提振。该行称，公司的资产负债表仍未加杠杆，也为“船队增长留下了充足空间”。
有六到八艘新建船舶定于2026年下半年交付，另有约15艘将于2027年交付，星展银行表示这有望推动增长。
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该券商重申其“买入”评级，目标价设定为0.88新元，但表示盈利仍在“评估中”。
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