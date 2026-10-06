The Business Times
business-time-50

榜单

Karl Michael Gutierrez Linantud

Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 05:22 PM

本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

查看原文

致敬名单即将揭晓...

Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

此翻译对您是否有帮助？

Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

Feedback

TRENDING NOW

Citi downgrades OCBC from “neutral” to “sell” in a banking note on Wednesday morning.

S$8 billion wiped off OCBC value as shares slide 5.8% in heavy trade

From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

The dispute relates to Brookfield’s 2025 acquisition of three Singapore properties from Mapletree Industrial Trust for S$535.3 million.

Brookfield denies accusation it cut Soilbuild out of Mapletree deal

PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations.

8 public officers referred to police over property buys near unannounced MRT stations: Chan Chun Sing

Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
View More