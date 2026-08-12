2024
Quah Kai Yuan
本文由AI辅助翻译
- Choon Huat Engineering Pte Ltd
- Maneuver Marketing Pte Ltd
- Supreme Components International Pte Ltd
- Prism Tech Pte Ltd
- Generation Next Communications Pte Ltd
- Oilfield Services & Supplies Pte Ltd
- Sing Fuels Pte Ltd
- AVM Capital Pte Ltd
- Kinderworld International Group Ltd
- Business Edge Personnel Services Pte Ltd
- Sin Chew Woodpaq Pte Ltd
- Almarc Engineering Pte Ltd
- Wang Learning Centre Pte Ltd
- KC Group Pte Ltd
- Dian Xiao Er Group Pte Ltd
- Busways Pte Ltd
- Hock Seng Hoe Metal Co Pte Ltd
- Millennium 3 Building Products Pte Ltd
- Benjamin Barker Aust Pte Ltd
- Pinnacle Marine (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Excel Marco Industrial Systems Pte Ltd
- Elitez Group Pte Ltd
- Mao Sheng Quanji Construction Pte Ltd
- Brewerkz Group Pte Ltd
- Pal Container Line Pte Ltd
- Interlock Security And Investigation Services Pte Ltd
- Dezign Format Pte Ltd
- ICF International Pte Ltd
- Geniusys Pte Ltd
- Maxsteel Enterprise Pte Ltd
- Goodwill Entertainment Holding Pte Ltd
- Sin Gee Huat Recycling Pte Ltd
- Ya Kun (S) Pte Ltd
- Marunda Pte Ltd
- Nuffield Holdings Pte Ltd
- Crawfort Pte Ltd
- Swan Swee Construction Pte Ltd
- CSP Maintenance Pte Ltd
- TTS Group Pte Ltd
- Acclaim Insurance Brokers Pte Ltd
- JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd
- Four Star Industries Pte Ltd
- ITCAN Pte Ltd
- RS Facilities Services Pte Ltd
- Wiselink Technology Pte Ltd
- Explomo Corporation Pte Ltd
- Paw Leck Engineering Pte Ltd
- C&R Interiors Pte Ltd
- Smitech Holdings Pte Ltd
- Khaitan International Pte Ltd
特别奖
五年奖
Almarc Engineering Pte Ltd
Khaitan International Pte Ltd
十年奖
ITCAN Pte Ltd
特别表彰奖 - 可持续创新
Elitez Group Pte Ltd
特别表彰奖 - 国际化
Sing Fuels Pte Ltd
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