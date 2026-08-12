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2024

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Quah Kai Yuan

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 04:09 PM

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  • Choon Huat Engineering Pte Ltd
  • Maneuver Marketing Pte Ltd
  • Supreme Components International Pte Ltd
  • Prism Tech Pte Ltd
  • Generation Next Communications Pte Ltd
  • Oilfield Services & Supplies Pte Ltd
  • Sing Fuels Pte Ltd
  • AVM Capital Pte Ltd
  • Kinderworld International Group Ltd
  • Business Edge Personnel Services Pte Ltd
  • Sin Chew Woodpaq Pte Ltd
  • Almarc Engineering Pte Ltd
  • Wang Learning Centre Pte Ltd
  • KC Group Pte Ltd
  • Dian Xiao Er Group Pte Ltd
  • Busways Pte Ltd
  • Hock Seng Hoe Metal Co Pte Ltd
  • Millennium 3 Building Products Pte Ltd
  • Benjamin Barker Aust Pte Ltd
  • Pinnacle Marine (Singapore) Pte Ltd
  • Excel Marco Industrial Systems Pte Ltd
  • Elitez Group Pte Ltd
  • Mao Sheng Quanji Construction Pte Ltd
  • Brewerkz Group Pte Ltd
  • Pal Container Line Pte Ltd
  • Interlock Security And Investigation Services Pte Ltd
  • Dezign Format Pte Ltd
  • ICF International Pte Ltd
  • Geniusys Pte Ltd
  • Maxsteel Enterprise Pte Ltd
  • Goodwill Entertainment Holding Pte Ltd
  • Sin Gee Huat Recycling Pte Ltd
  • Ya Kun (S) Pte Ltd
  • Marunda Pte Ltd
  • Nuffield Holdings Pte Ltd
  • Crawfort Pte Ltd
  • Swan Swee Construction Pte Ltd
  • CSP Maintenance Pte Ltd
  • TTS Group Pte Ltd
  • Acclaim Insurance Brokers Pte Ltd
  • JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd
  • Four Star Industries Pte Ltd
  • ITCAN Pte Ltd
  • RS Facilities Services Pte Ltd
  • Wiselink Technology Pte Ltd
  • Explomo Corporation Pte Ltd
  • Paw Leck Engineering Pte Ltd
  • C&R Interiors Pte Ltd
  • Smitech Holdings Pte Ltd
  • Khaitan International Pte Ltd

特别奖

五年奖

Almarc Engineering Pte Ltd

Khaitan International Pte Ltd

十年奖

ITCAN Pte Ltd

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特别表彰奖 - 可持续创新

Elitez Group Pte Ltd

特别表彰奖 - 国际化

Sing Fuels Pte Ltd

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