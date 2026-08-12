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2025

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Quah Kai Yuan

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 04:08 PM

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  • Poh Heng Jewellery Pte Ltd
  • Pollisum Group Pte Ltd
  • EU Holidays Pte Ltd
  • Generation Next Communications Pte Ltd
  • Millennium 3 Building Products Pte Ltd
  • Prism Tech Pte Ltd
  • Marunda Pte Ltd
  • Addcel Engineering Pte Ltd
  • DLM Pte Ltd
  • QXY Resources Pte Ltd
  • Chuan Leong Metalimpex Company Pte Ltd
  • Hisaka Singapore Pte Ltd
  • Mao Sheng Quanji Construction Pte Ltd
  • Supreme Components International Pte Ltd
  • JUB Pacific Pte Ltd
  • ITS Science & Medical Pte Ltd
  • Junma Services Pte Ltd
  • Oriental Hardware & Marine Pte Ltd
  • Teck Wei Credit Pte Ltd
  • D-Team Engineering Pte Ltd
  • Watch Exchange Pte Ltd
  • JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd
  • Kim Yew Integrated Pte Ltd
  • Weishen Industrial Services Pte Ltd
  • Commonwealth Kokubu Logistics Pte Ltd
  • Maxsteel Enterprise Pte Ltd
  • Interlock Security and Investigation Services Pte Ltd
  • AWHL Pte Ltd
  • Big-Foot Logistic Pte Ltd
  • KinderWorld International Group Ltd
  • Kim Hock Bee Marine Pte Ltd
  • Alstern Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd
  • Sing Fuels Pte Ltd
  • Space Matrix International Pte Ltd
  • Kwong Cheong Thye Pte Ltd
  • Dasoon Pte Ltd
  • PAL Container Line Pte Ltd
  • Sin Gee Huat Recycling Pte Ltd
  • Kin Productions Pte Ltd
  • Tantex Pte Ltd
  • Smitech Holdings Pte Ltd
  • Hocklim Engineering Pte Ltd
  • RS Facilities Services Pte Ltd
  • nSearch Global Pte Ltd
  • Four Star Industries Pte Ltd
  • Tri-Star Industries Pte Ltd
  • Skylink Group Holdings Pte Ltd
  • SingCapital Pte Ltd
  • Absotech Pte Ltd
  • TTS Group Pte Ltd

Special Awards

Five-Year Award

Generation Next Communications Pte Ltd

KinderWorld International Group Ltd

Maxsteel Enterprise Pte Ltd

Special Recognition Award - Sustainability Innovation Commonwealth Kokubu Logistics Pte Ltd

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Special Recognition Award - Internationalisation  JUB Pacific Pte Ltd

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