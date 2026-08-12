2025
Quah Kai Yuan
本文由AI辅助翻译
- Poh Heng Jewellery Pte Ltd
- Pollisum Group Pte Ltd
- EU Holidays Pte Ltd
- Generation Next Communications Pte Ltd
- Millennium 3 Building Products Pte Ltd
- Prism Tech Pte Ltd
- Marunda Pte Ltd
- Addcel Engineering Pte Ltd
- DLM Pte Ltd
- QXY Resources Pte Ltd
- Chuan Leong Metalimpex Company Pte Ltd
- Hisaka Singapore Pte Ltd
- Mao Sheng Quanji Construction Pte Ltd
- Supreme Components International Pte Ltd
- JUB Pacific Pte Ltd
- ITS Science & Medical Pte Ltd
- Junma Services Pte Ltd
- Oriental Hardware & Marine Pte Ltd
- Teck Wei Credit Pte Ltd
- D-Team Engineering Pte Ltd
- Watch Exchange Pte Ltd
- JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd
- Kim Yew Integrated Pte Ltd
- Weishen Industrial Services Pte Ltd
- Commonwealth Kokubu Logistics Pte Ltd
- Maxsteel Enterprise Pte Ltd
- Interlock Security and Investigation Services Pte Ltd
- AWHL Pte Ltd
- Big-Foot Logistic Pte Ltd
- KinderWorld International Group Ltd
- Kim Hock Bee Marine Pte Ltd
- Alstern Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd
- Sing Fuels Pte Ltd
- Space Matrix International Pte Ltd
- Kwong Cheong Thye Pte Ltd
- Dasoon Pte Ltd
- PAL Container Line Pte Ltd
- Sin Gee Huat Recycling Pte Ltd
- Kin Productions Pte Ltd
- Tantex Pte Ltd
- Smitech Holdings Pte Ltd
- Hocklim Engineering Pte Ltd
- RS Facilities Services Pte Ltd
- nSearch Global Pte Ltd
- Four Star Industries Pte Ltd
- Tri-Star Industries Pte Ltd
- Skylink Group Holdings Pte Ltd
- SingCapital Pte Ltd
- Absotech Pte Ltd
- TTS Group Pte Ltd
Special Awards
Five-Year Award
Generation Next Communications Pte Ltd
KinderWorld International Group Ltd
Maxsteel Enterprise Pte Ltd
Special Recognition Award - Sustainability Innovation Commonwealth Kokubu Logistics Pte Ltd
Special Recognition Award - Internationalisation JUB Pacific Pte Ltd
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