The Business Times
business-time-50

2026

Jasmine Ng HJ

Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 10:22 AM

本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

查看原文

Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

此翻译对您是否有帮助？

Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

Feedback

TRENDING NOW

From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

Singapore-headquartered PSA International owns a portfolio of port, supply chain and marine services businesses spanning 45 countries.

Port giant PSA could be a prized candidate in Singapore’s pursuit of high-quality listings

Chan Yeng Kit became SPH Media’s CEO in July 2024, after leaving the Ministry of Health where he was its permanent secretary.

Chan Yeng Kit: The ‘serial job hopper’ who’s now SPH Media’s new executive chairman

At least four fixed-rate mortgages for a S$500,000 loan on new private properties and HDB flats have crossed the 2% mark. 

Singapore mortgage rates rise after Fed hike: What homeowners should look out for

Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
View More