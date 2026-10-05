2026
Jasmine Ng HJ
查看原文
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose
Port giant PSA could be a prized candidate in Singapore’s pursuit of high-quality listings
Chan Yeng Kit: The ‘serial job hopper’ who’s now SPH Media’s new executive chairman
Singapore mortgage rates rise after Fed hike: What homeowners should look out for