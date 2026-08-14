欲成主要枢纽，东南亚新机场需强大国家航空公司支持
销售代理商Aviareps表示：新加坡仍是领先航空枢纽，但成本管理对其保持优势至关重要
- Aviareps航空业务首席运营官Marcelo Kaiser表示：“任何成功的航空枢纽背后，都离不开一家强大的国家航空公司。” 图片来源：AVIAREPS
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本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 东南亚即将开展的大型机场项目将推动航空客运量的增长，但若没有世界级航空公司的支持，它们将难以挑战像新加坡这样成熟的区域航空枢纽。
Aviareps航空业务首席运营官Marcelo Kaiser告诉《商业时报》：“任何成功的航空枢纽背后，都离不开一家强大的国家航空公司。”
他表示，虽然新加坡目前仍是领先的航空枢纽，但也面临成本压力。成本管理对于维持其竞争力至关重要。
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