经济学家：美国发布“转运骗局”报告后，新加坡或将加强相关措施
贸易及工业部 (贸工部) 强调，我国“严肃对待贸易合规问题”
- 8月13日，白宫点名新加坡，称其为被中国出口商用来规避美国关税的40个低关税市场之一。 照片：TAY CHU YI，《商业时报》
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】经济学家表示，在被一份关于中国“影子转运网络”的美国报告点名后，新加坡或将对潜在的贸易欺诈行为采取更严厉的措施。
“新加坡可能会被要求加强措施以执行原产地规则，并加强检查，”马来亚银行 (Maybank) 宏观研究团队区域联席主管 Chua Hak Bin 在回复《商业时报》(The Business Times) 的询问时表示。
8月13日，白宫在《巨大的转运骗局》(The Great Transshipment Scam) 报告中点名新加坡，称其为被中国出口商用来规避美国关税的40个低关税市场之一。
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
TRENDING NOW
How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself
Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry
DBS COO’s most important tip for AI transformation: Lead with ‘why’
Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks