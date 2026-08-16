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经济学家：美国发布“转运骗局”报告后，新加坡或将加强相关措施

贸易及工业部 (贸工部) 强调，我国“严肃对待贸易合规问题”

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Sun, Aug 16, 2026 · 07:22 PM
    • 8月13日，白宫点名新加坡，称其为被中国出口商用来规避美国关税的40个低关税市场之一。
    • 8月13日，白宫点名新加坡，称其为被中国出口商用来规避美国关税的40个低关税市场之一。 照片：TAY CHU YI，《商业时报》

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    【新加坡】经济学家表示，在被一份关于中国“影子转运网络”的美国报告点名后，新加坡或将对潜在的贸易欺诈行为采取更严厉的措施。

    “新加坡可能会被要求加强措施以执行原产地规则，并加强检查，”马来亚银行 (Maybank) 宏观研究团队区域联席主管 Chua Hak Bin 在回复《商业时报》(The Business Times) 的询问时表示。

    8月13日，白宫在《巨大的转运骗局》(The Great Transshipment Scam) 报告中点名新加坡，称其为被中国出口商用来规避美国关税的40个低关税市场之一。

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