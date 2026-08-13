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日本正崛起为区域安全要角

在整个印太地区，开放的海上航道和自由贸易并非政策偏好，而是经济的先决条件

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    • 日本的经济和货币正因预算不断增加而受到考验。
    • 日本的经济和货币正因预算不断增加而受到考验。 照片：路透社

    Derek Grossman

    Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    日本于8月4日发布的《2026年防卫白皮书》指出，面对日益恶化的安全环境，日本必须增强其“综合国力”，并与志同道合的伙伴进行更紧密的合作。

    该白皮书的显著之处在于将日本的防卫复兴与经济振兴联系起来——东京显然寄望于这项投资能带来经济“涟漪效应”，尤其是在两用技术的创新方面。

    自2025年10月以压倒性优势获胜以来，日本首相Sanae Takaichi一直不懈地致力于改变日本的军事能力和外交姿态。

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