日本正崛起为区域安全要角
在整个印太地区，开放的海上航道和自由贸易并非政策偏好，而是经济的先决条件
- 日本的经济和货币正因预算不断增加而受到考验。 照片：路透社
本文由AI辅助翻译
日本于8月4日发布的《2026年防卫白皮书》指出，面对日益恶化的安全环境，日本必须增强其“综合国力”，并与志同道合的伙伴进行更紧密的合作。
该白皮书的显著之处在于将日本的防卫复兴与经济振兴联系起来——东京显然寄望于这项投资能带来经济“涟漪效应”，尤其是在两用技术的创新方面。
自2025年10月以压倒性优势获胜以来，日本首相Sanae Takaichi一直不懈地致力于改变日本的军事能力和外交姿态。
TRENDING NOW
Singtel Q1 gain drops 71% to S$818 million in absence of Airtel stake sale; weaker Singapore business
Sembcorp raises interim dividend despite 72% H1 profit slide to S$150 million on Alinta deal costs
How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself
CDL H1 profit jumps three times to S$301 million on strong condo sales, doubles interim dividend