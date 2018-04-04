You are here

Home > ASEAN Business

Amplefield signs agreement for JV to build horse-racing facilities in Vietnam

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 7:55 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

CATALIST-LISTED property developer and construction services provider Amplefield has signed a memorandum of agreement for a joint venture to build a racecourse and racetrack in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The agreement is with Equine Sanctuary (Malaysia), which will own 40 per cent of the joint venture company while Amplefield holds 60 per cent.

The racecourse and racetrack will be developed on 300 hectares in Sing Viet City. The township development will include two components: a residential component with about 16,000 residential units and an integrated gaming resort which will include horse-racing, gaming and golfing facilities.

Situated at Le Minh Xuan Ward in the Binh Chanh district, the site is also expected to include educational and medical facilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The agreement is not expected to have a material effect on the group's financials for the year ending Sep 30.

"This is the first step towards the development of the "racino" facilities and we are excited about what lies ahead as this has tremendous potential to be a huge draw for both tourists and locals and stimulate further development activities in the area," said Amplefield executive director Yap Weng Yau.

ASEAN Business

Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard: Singapore companies' progress flatlines

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in Southeast Asia

Indonesia's Perry Warjiyo approved as central bank governor by Parliament

Yoma Strategic's Myanmar project nets funding from International Finance Corp

Indonesia threatens to ban Facebook over fake news, privacy

Bridgestone vs Deestone: Thai tyre maker allowed to keep brand name

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

prop.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Real Estate

Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Transport

COEs end mostly lower

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening