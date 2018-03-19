You are here

Home > ASEAN Business

Indonesia open to idea of Australia as full Asean member

Sun, Mar 18, 2018 - 11:08 PM

2018-01-29T132720Z_2008756831_RC199E70F380_RTRMADP_3_AFGHANISTAN-INDONESIA.JPG
Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants Australia to become a full member of Asean, signalling on Friday he is keen on Canberra playing a bigger regional role in defence, trade and security matters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants Australia to become a full member of Asean, signalling on Friday he is keen on Canberra playing a bigger regional role in defence, trade and security matters.

His comments come with Australia hosting a special summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders in Sydney, as China increasingly flexes its muscle and the threat of violent extremism grows.

"I think it's a good idea," Mr Widodo told the Sydney Morning Herald, referring to Australia joining Asean - the first time an Indonesian president has endorsed the concept.

"Because our region will be better, (for) stability, economic stability, and also political stability. Sure, it will be better."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia has been a dialogue partner of Asean, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, since 1974.

They began biennial leaders' summits in 2016, with the first in Vientiane.

In a report last month, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute argued that Canberra should aim for Asean membership by 2024 - its 50th anniversary of being a partner - and use the Sydney summit as a launch pad.

"As the geo-strategic and geo-economic pressures build in Asia, Asean, as a middle-power grouping, needs the extra middle-power heft offered by Australia and New Zealand," it said.

"The Sydney summit is the moment to launch the long conversation about Australia joining Asean."

Mr Widodo, who will reportedly have a private dinner at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's harbourside home during his visit, singled out close co-operation with Canberra on counter-terrorism.

He said he regularly spoke on the phone with Mr Turnbull to resolve issues such as the threat posed by Islamic extremists who last year seized the Philippines city of Marawi.

"We have good co-operation on Marawi, not only with Australia but also with Malaysia, with the Philippines, with Brunei," he said.

"You know that no country is invulnerable from terrorism or extremism."

Countering the threat of violent extremism and ways to choke terrorist financing are key themes of the Sydney summit.

The warming of ties between Indonesia and Australia follows a period of rocky relations due to Jakarta's execution of Australian drug smugglers and Canberra's policy of turning migrant boats back to Indonesia.

AFP

ASEAN Business

Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade

Businesses must train workers for the future: Ho Ching at Asean-Australia business summit

Myanmar needs urgent reforms as economy's in the woods

The future of women in Asean: Three priorities for governments

Singapore's Malay chamber of commerce to hold business missions to 8 countries this year

Singapore to pursue deeper ties with EU as Asean chair

Editor's Choice

BT_20180317_YMNODX17O0SL_3354762.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Non-oil exports shrink 5.9% in Feb, far below economists' expectations of 4.8% expansion

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

BT_20180317_P1COVER17_3354091.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Brunch

Wrist watch

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza
4 Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'
5 Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

Mar 17, 2018
Life & Culture

The ultimate luxury good now costs at least US$10 million

Mar 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Slow start to year as proceeds raised by Singapore bond offerings drop 21.5%

BT_20180317_SUMMIT17_3354417.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening