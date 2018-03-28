You are here

Home > ASEAN Business

Indonesia's Go-Jek poised for imminent Southeast Asia expansion

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 10:20 PM

INDONESIA-TECHNOLOGY-STARTUPS-043154.jpg
Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment company Go-Jek is set to announce its first expansion to another country in Southeast Asia in the "next few weeks", according to an internal company email seen by Reuters.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment company Go-Jek is set to announce its first expansion to another country in Southeast Asia in the "next few weeks", according to an internal company email seen by Reuters.

Go-Jek also plans to expand to three other Southeast Asian countries by the middle of this year, the email quoting Go-Jek Chief Executive Nadiem Makarim said.

News of the plans come after Uber Technologies Inc agreed this week to sell its Southeast Asian business to regional rival Grab.

The industry's first big consolidation in Southeast Asia, home to about 640 million people, could put pressure on Go-Jek, which is backed by Alphabet Inc's Google and China's Tencent Holdings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Makarim described that Uber deal as a "great opportunity" because "fewer players means a smoother path to continued and deepened market leadership" for Go-Jek in Indonesia.

Ride-hailing companies throughout Asia have relied heavily on discounts and promotions, driving down profit margins and increasing pressure for sector consolidation.

Mr Makarim did not name the countries targeted for expansion in the email, but Go-Jek's chief technology officer has previously said it aimed to set up operations in the Philippines this year.

"Preparations are well under way and within the next few weeks our first new country launch will be announced," the email quoted Mr Makarim as saying.

"This will be followed by three other countries in Southeast Asia by the middle of the year." Citing the financial and strategic backing of its local and global partners, he added: "We are confident that we have more than enough support to take one of the most amazing growth stories in the world from being an Indonesian phenomenon to a global one." Google, Singapore investor Temasek and China's Meituan-Dianping are among investors in Go-Jek as part of a major fund-raising round.

Mr Makarim said that a "significant portion" of capital raised has been set aside for international expansion.

REUTERS

ASEAN Business

Thai Cabinet approves 200b baht rail project to link airports

Clear, reliable policy direction in Asean needed to attract renewables investment: IRENA

Myanmar improving but still 'super challenging' for business: Study

Philippines thinks green in tackling booming population, density and congestion

Thailand to consider opening some service businesses to more foreign investment: Report

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Editor's Choice

file6yd42ftg75ibo8opkg7.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Artist Impression (view from Alkaff Lake).jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project

file6uxae3lyobt59q6p6y8.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Substantial shareholder Burwill plans to acquire HK$30m of shares in Alliance Mineral

file6zfkwrohp5t1 REUTERS.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA spending US$350m on new seats for 787-10s

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening