You are here

Home > ASEAN Business

ST Telemedia, Ticon to build and operate data centres in Thailand

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 6:00 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ST TELEMEDIA Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with Ticon, a Thai developer and total solutions provider of industrial properties, to develop and operate data centres in Thailand, the Singapore-based operator of data centres said on Wednesday.

Ticon's wholly owned subsidiary Ticon Technology will partner STT GDC in the 51:49 joint venture, to build and complete the Bangkok facility by 2020.

Said Bruno Lopez, group chief executive officer of STT GDC: "Partnering with Ticon, which is majority-owned by Frasers Property and TCC Group, provides us with one of the strongest local networks that has intimate understanding of the Thai market, wide access to land banks, as well as extensive experience in property development in the commercial and industrial space in the Greater Bangkok area and across Thailand.

"This strategic partnership allows us to further broaden our global data centre network and bolster our position as a leading data centre provider across the region together with our other strong established bases in Asia - India, China and Singapore."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of the executive committee of Ticon, said: "The market for information technology services has grown by leaps and bounds, especially the data centre market that is expected to double in size over the next three years.

"All these translate into a great opportunity for Ticon to expand into such new business, as well as to demonstrate its capability and reaffirm its status as the leading developer and total solutions provider of industrial properties."

ASEAN Business

Mainstream Asean infrastructure financing as an asset class: Heng Swee Keat

South-east Asia needs tax moves for infrastructure: Maybank

Indonesia says domestic market to shelter economy from trade war

Philippines CPI at more than 5-year high adds to rate hike calls

George Yeo tapped for new Yangon development

Qatar National Bank seeks growth in South-east Asia

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
4 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble.JPG
Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal

noble.JPG
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery

nm-resale-0204.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening