You are here

Home > ASEAN Business

UOB partners Indonesia financial institution to boost infrastructure development

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 2:00 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

_ALH2961.JPG
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indonesian state-owned infrastructure financing company, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) (SMI), to support infrastructure development initiatives in Indonesia, the bank said on Friday.
ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indonesian state-owned infrastructure financing company, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) (SMI), to support infrastructure development initiatives in Indonesia, the bank said on Friday.

Both parties will collaborate on infrastructure financing, corporate financing and project financing for national and provincial infrastructure projects.

UOB and SMI first struck a partnership in 2013 to provide term loans for infrastructure projects such as toll roads and power plants.

Founded in 2009, PT SMI works with local and international financial institutions through public-private partnerships (PPPs) to provide infrastructure financing in Indonesia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said Emma Sri Martini, president director of PT SMI: "Both parties will collaborate in supporting Indonesia infrastructure project financing, and not limited to credit syndication and mezzanine financing. PT SMI will support and work with UOB in project preparation and infrastructure advisory services in going beyond the scope of government and company collaboration.

"To fulfil Indonesia's infrastructure development fund, PT SMI will also collaborate with UOB in equity investment and infrastructure fund management, especially in developing financing tools including but not limited to potential credible international investor identification, such as sovereign wealth fund or pension fund."

Lim Lay Wah, UOB's managing director and head of Global Financial Institutions Group, said: "We believe that PPPs are one way to provide the resources and expertise needed for the country to meet its demand for infrastructure development. UOB's MOU with PT SMI is testament to the group's commitment to Indonesia and to sharing our industry knowledge and experience in facilitating infrastructure projects across the region."

UOB shares were trading S$0.8, or 2.8 per cent, lower at S$27.36 at 1.12pm on Friday.

ASEAN Business

Indonesia central bank holds rates, keeps eye on rupiah

Focus on business links in South-east Asia, says prof

Tech park in Batam opens, aims to be 'digital bridge' between Singapore and Indonesia

Strong outlook draws more Singapore firms to Asean

More companies in South-east Asia planning to divest: survey

Call for closer Asean-Australia cybersecurity ties

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170321_HXTELCO21F9HM_2800525.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

WL_ThomsonMedical_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rowsley shareholders vote in favour of healthcare acquisition; to be renamed Thomson Medical Group Limited

BP_SGX_190218_52.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares close 2% lower on Friday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening