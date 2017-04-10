You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
COMMENTARY

40 bucks, 40 years and proof that Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is right

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170410_NAHCHASE10UD96_2831561.jpg
Mr Dimon writes in his shareholder letter that long-term thinking is vital.
SPH FILE PHOTO

IN his provocative shareholder letter, JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon wrote that long-term thinking is vital and that "making important investments, in good times and not so good times," has been key to Chase's success. "These investments drive the future prospects of our company and

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening