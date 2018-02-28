You are here
AIA group and S'pore division report firm growth for FY17
AIA Singapore clocks 12% rise in operating profit after tax to US$504m
Singapore
PAN-ASIAN life insurance group AIA and its Singapore division turned in a strong performance for the 2017 financial year.
AIA Singapore reported a 12 per cent increase in operating profit after tax to US$504 million (S$664 million) for the year ended Nov 30, 2017, thanks
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg