You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

AIA Group FY new business value surges 28%, meets estimates

Tue, Feb 27, 2018 - 10:18 AM

BP_AIA_270218_66.jpg
AIA Group Ltd on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent rise in new business in the latest fiscal year, meeting forecasts, as the insurer gained from sustained demand in its core markets of Hong Kong and China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] AIA Group Ltd on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent rise in new business in the latest fiscal year, meeting forecasts, as the insurer gained from sustained demand in its core markets of Hong Kong and China.

AIA's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose to US$3.51 billion for the year ended Nov 30, up from US$2.75 billion a year ago, the company said in a filing with the exchange.

Analysts had expected AIA to post a 28 per cent jump in value of new business to US$3.52 billion, as per Thomson Reuters data.

China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new business growth globally at AIA, originally founded in Shanghai nearly 100 years ago and the first foreign insurer to be granted a license in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AIA's other major markets include Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia - the South-east Asian countries that have become a battleground for foreign insurers who are attracted by the region's lower insurance penetration levels.

AIA in September last year agreed to buy the insurance unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia for US$3.1 billion, in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial firm, to expand its footprint.

The deal is AIA's second-biggest acquisition since it listed in Hong Kong in 2010. It had bought ING Groep's Malaysian insurance unit for US$1.7 billion in 2010.

Hong Kong-based AIA's annualised new premium posted growth of 19 per cent to US$6.09 billion in the year to Nov 30. Operating profit after tax rose to US$4.65 billion from US$3.98 billion a year ago.

The company said it would pay dividends of 74.38 Hong Kong cents per share, an increase of 17 per cent.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Japan regulation shakeup a game changer for banks

Ultra wealthy drawn to Italy lured by tax break, official says

Standard Chartered brings back dividends as profits jump

China's retiring central bank chief Zhou tipped for Boao Forum: sources

Bank of Ireland to pay first dividend in a decade

NZ dollar slips on trade deficit, A$ steady ahead of Powell's debut

Editor's Choice

BP_SGman_270218_1.jpg
Feb 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Electronics once again fires up January manufacturing output

BT_20180227_ANGAPEX27_3326131.jpg
Feb 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Green light for Singapore's third derivatives exchange

BT_20180227_SWWAVELENGTH27_3325978.jpg
Feb 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Big jump in R&D spending by Singapore precision engineering firms

Most Read

1 Few districts see chance of oversupply of homes: study
2 BCA orders developer to stop work on Kingsford Waterbay
3 Broker's take: Genting Singapore's price rally to continue, says DBS
4 High fees fleece CPF members of investment returns
5 Developers' war chest of cash keeps collective sale party going
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

john soh.jpg
Feb 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Accused behind Singapore penny stock crash is denied bail again

john soh.jpg
Feb 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_noble group_270218_57.jpg
Feb 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks calls Noble's profit warning figures 'extremely shocking'

tulipgarden.jpg
Feb 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tulip Garden at Farrer Road up for collective sale with S$753m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening