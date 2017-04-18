You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Amex, challenged by Chase, is losing the snob war

Other companies have started beating the financial behemoth at its own game
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170418_CPAMEX18_2843270.jpg
In August, Chase released the Sapphire Reserve with a smorgasbord of cardholder benefits, setting off an avalanche of applications from millennials and a flood of positive social media postings.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

TO understand the anxiety inside American Express (Amex) - which has announced its second consecutive year of declining revenue - you need to know about a story that made its way through the company's headquarters last fall.

A few Amex executives heard that a rival company

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 China's playing the North Korea card
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening