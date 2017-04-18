You are here
Amex, challenged by Chase, is losing the snob war
Other companies have started beating the financial behemoth at its own game
New York
TO understand the anxiety inside American Express (Amex) - which has announced its second consecutive year of declining revenue - you need to know about a story that made its way through the company's headquarters last fall.
A few Amex executives heard that a rival company
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg