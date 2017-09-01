You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Anbang Life unit's premium income tumbles 99.6% after crackdown

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:39

[BEIJING] Anbang Insurance Group's life unit saw its premium income slump 99.6 per cent in July, after an industrywide crackdown restricting sales of short-term investment-type products.

The life unit's premium income fell to 48.8 million yuan (S$10.05 million) in July, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on a statement posted on the China Insurance Regulatory Commission's website Friday.

Anbang Life's sales from investment-type products fell 94.4 per cent from a year earlier to 686.3 million yuan.

The decline comes as Anbang is under intense government scrutiny, with authorities in June detaining Anbang's Chairman Wu Xiaohui.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alongside a clampdown on overseas acquisitions by firms including Anbang, the company is facing domestic restrictions on the shorter-term insurance products that once fuelled its growth.

The life insurance unit had its rating cut last month by China's Dagong Global Credit Rating for the first time, on signs the company's ability to repay debt is weakening as revenue falls.

Anbang's three-year takeover binge included the purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, Dutch insurer Vivat NV and South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

China money rates rise as central bank drains cash, tight conditions likely to persist

New Zealand dollar set for fifth weekly loss on election jitters, Aussie treads water

Australia's Commonwealth Bank woes go global amid new claims

Wells Fargo uncovers more fake accounts in drawn-out scandal

Sterling records worst month in 10 as Brexit uncertainty weighs

Less whoop, more whimper from July's bank lending

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
4 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
5 Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_MLWEEKEND1_3066087.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Weekend

A mid-autumn night's dream in BT Weekend

CHINA-APPLE-INTERNET-CENSORSHIP-034714.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Technology

Apple sets likely iPhone event for Sept 12

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening