You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Anbang reviewing overseas assets, talking to investment banks

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 3:25 PM

[BEIJING] Anbang Insurance Group Co, the once-acquisitive Chinese insurer that’s operating under government control, said it is in the process of reviewing all of its overseas assets amid reports of imminent divestments.

Responding to questions from Bloomberg News, Anbang said it’s meeting with investment banks as part of the review. It’s the first time the firm has said publicly it’s reviewing assets, a reversal from previous statements that Anbang wasn’t planning any divestments.

Anbang, which shot to fame after snapping up assets around the world, was seized in February by the government, which said at the time that it would consider “all or partial” sales of its assets. Last month, people familiar with the matter said officials from Anbang and the Chinese banking and insurance regulator are interviewing advisers to arrange the sale of parts of its portfolio. As recently as March, Anbang said that it is “fully committed” to its overseas portfolio.

Anbang’s Interim Management Working Group will maintain communication with Anbang subsidiaries as well as local regulators as it assesses market conditions and other factors, according to the statement Tuesday, which said the firm doesn’t have a specific timeline at the moment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The insurer first gained global prominence in 2014 with the US$1.95 billion purchase of New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel and continued its spree by snapping up financial companies such as Dutch insurer Vivat NV and trophy properties around the world like San Francisco’s Westin St Francis.

The spree came to an end last June, when regulators detained Anbang’s chairman Wu Xiaohui as part of a wider crackdown on risks in the financial system. Mr Wu was accused of leading a US$10.4 billion fraud, using unauthorised sales of investment-type policies to prop up the acquisitive company’s capital.

The Chinese government sent requests for proposal to 11 global investment banks to try to select arrangers to sell stakes in companies including Tongyang Life Insurance Co and ABL Life, Korea Economic Daily reported earlier, citing unidentified investment banking industry sources.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

OCBC launches S$20m programme to train all its 29,000 employees in digital skills

Market is 'well aligned' with central bank's rate dot plot, says Fed chief

Goldman sells in-house cybersecurity software to tech company

Ignore the emerging-market rout; this time (really) is different

Singapore fintech CCRManager wins funding from ex-Temasek banker

China will sign a currency swap agreement with Japan: Chinese government

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Iswaran_080518_55.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Countries should take stand against anti-globalisation sentiment amid trade tensions: Iswaran

condo.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_condo_080518_56.jpg
May 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.6% in April; volume dips 1.7%: SRX Property

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Avi-Tech to 'neutral' on weaker target by major customer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening