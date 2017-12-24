You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT OUTLOOK 2018

Another robust year expected for Singapore bond market

Improving prospects will lead to more spending, funding needs: fixed income bankers
Fri, Dec 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BP_sg_221217_2.jpg
The Singapore bond market should remain buoyant in 2018 amid increasing economic activity and continuing momentum from a rousing 2017 that was the local debt market's best bar one since 2005.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE Singapore bond market should remain buoyant in 2018 amid increasing economic activity and continuing momentum from a rousing 2017 that was the local debt market's best bar one since 2005.

Fixed income bankers point to overall improving economic prospects regionally

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening