Another robust year expected for Singapore bond market

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE Singapore bond market should remain buoyant in 2018 amid increasing economic activity and continuing momentum from a rousing 2017 that was the local debt market's best bar one since 2005.
Fixed income bankers point to overall improving economic prospects regionally
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo