You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ANZ drops quarterly earnings updates amid debate over their worth

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 3:57 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said it will stop reporting quarterly earnings figures in a decision that has surprised many analysts and reignited a debate over the value and cost of the updates.

It is the second major Australian bank to do so after Westpac Banking Corp ended the practice in 2012 and the move comes as some countries look at dropping requirements for quarterly reporting, with Singapore launching a consultation on the matter last week.

The country's lenders are also on the back foot, about to face a powerful government enquiry following a string of scandals, and forgoing the updates could save costs as well as reduce pressure on management.

Some analysts believe it will only be a matter of time before the other two big banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank, follow suit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ANZ told Reuters in an emailed statement that it had received "strong feedback" and had "unanimous" support from the investment community for the move.

"These updates were helpful during the global financial crisis, but as the world's economy settled down they have become less and less useful," it said.

But seven out of 13 analysts contacted by Reuters said they had not heard of the reporting changes. Four said the bank had ongoing discussions with analysts regarding disclosures and two said they had known about the bank's intentions for the current quarter.

ANZ had been expected to provide its next quarterly update next month. It will still report earnings on a half-year and annual basis. Regulations also require banks to report capital levels and risk exposure every quarter.

Representatives for CBA and NAB did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they too plan to drop their quarterly earnings releases.

The value of quarterly reporting has long been the subject of fierce debate with investors and management split over whether the frequent updates provide valuable information or simply encourage a short-term mindset among investors.

Omkar Joshi, a portfolio manager at Regal Funds Management, which owns shares in Australian banks, said he understood ANZ's move given the bank's need for time to show its sales of non-core assets are helping profits.

"Maybe it's a little bit cynical but it's possible that the next quarter wouldn't look so great after all that change, and trying to explain it in a few pages would potentially create noise," he said.

US companies publish quarterly updates but the European Union dropped the requirement in 2014.

Credit Suisse banking analyst, Jarrod Martin said that ANZ would still need to comply with rules requiring it to keep investors informed to help manage earnings expectations.

"There has been discussion among a number of the banks about the use of the quarterly updates and whether they create noise," Mr Martin said.

"They were very valid during the period of the financial crisis and directly afterwards when earnings were moving around, but I don't think they are as relevant today as they were in the past."

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown: report

Ride-hailing firm Grab buys India-based payments startup iKaaz

New StanChart unit to invest in fintech and promote innovation

NTUC Income unveils first-in-Singapore digital portal for Integrated Shield Plans

Big US lenders reap benefits of higher rates, but savers not so much

China bond selloff won't signal global bear market

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

aerospace.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

DAR_2231.JPG
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening