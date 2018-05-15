You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia bank probe could cut 8% of finance, real estate jobs: JPMorgan

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180515_SMJOBS15_3435552.jpg
JPMorgan thinks property prices will largely determine whether the main impact from the probe is felt through banks and financial stability, or via the more likely outcome of a consumption hit.
PHOTO: AFP

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S banking probe could see job cuts in the finance and real estate sectors equivalent to losses during the 2008 global financial crisis, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan analysts led by Sally Auld see three main channels for the Royal Commission to exert influence on the Australian economy: tighter lending standards and slower credit growth; wealth effects through housing; and industry restructuring.

"The finance and real estate sectors now represent 12 per cent of gross domestic product," said Ms Auld, head of fixed income and currency strategy for Australia at JPMorgan, noting that both have been growing above their long-term trend.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"So some consolidation seems likely. We think employment in these industries could contract by 8 per cent from peak to trough."

JPMorgan notes that the major eastern states are more highly leveraged to finance and real estate. Of all jobs in these sectors, 68 per cent are in New South Wales and Victoria. The industries respectively account for almost 7 per cent and 5 per cent of total employment in each state.

Meantime, with housing assets in Australia representing around 55 per cent of total household wealth, JPMorgan thinks property prices will largely determine whether the main impact from the probe is felt through banks and financial stability, or via the more likely outcome of a consumption hit.

"The extent to which this risk is realised will largely depend upon the magnitude of slowing in credit growth and the extent of house price declines," Ms Auld said, adding that in the event a policy response is required, there is scope for fiscal easing and lower interest rates. The latter "is likely to be less effective in a credit constrained economy, meaning that a lower currency becomes a necessary support to growth."

The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate is currently at a record low 1.5 per cent and the government budget is only edging back towards surplus, meaning they are unlikely to play the same supporting role as in 2008.

"We would caution that the macro-economic impact may take some time to reveal itself," Ms Auld said. "This means that a lack of evidence that the Royal Commission and greater regulatory scrutiny were having a macro impact thus far should not provide a false sense of security." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Mahathir, traders' onetime foe, gets a cautious market welcome

Oil gains while US crude's discount to Brent deepens

New guidelines to fight money laundering and financial crime in Singapore

JPMorgan brings its heft to China

Night-owl retail investors dominate China's oil futures trade

Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures stocks jump on hopes of clean-up

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

327303878_0-3.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

New guidelines to fight money laundering and financial crime in Singapore

file704v241dqn61g0zim2pr.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir, traders' onetime foe, gets a cautious market welcome

May 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Medical Group, Golden Agri, Banyan Tree

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening