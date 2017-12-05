Australia dollar propped up by solid data; New Zealand dollar slips

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Sydney
THE Australian dollar held above a recent two-week trough on Monday, helped by a solid rally in the price of iron ore, the country's top export, and positive economic data.
The Australian dollar held at US$0.7603 from Friday's low of US$0.7551, a level not seen since Nov 21
