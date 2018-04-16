You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars consolidate, lot riding on China data

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 11:30 AM

BP_AustNZ_160418_91.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were underpinned on Monday as wagers a US-led strike on Syria would prove a one-off event gave a modest fillip to risk sentiment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were underpinned on Monday as wagers a US-led strike on Syria would prove a one-off event gave a modest fillip to risk sentiment.

The Australian dollar inched up 0.1 per cent to US$0.7776, consolidating sizable gains made last week.

It briefly touched a three-week top at US$0.7810 on Friday, a line that now marks stiff chart resistance, while immediate support lies at US$0.7740.

Sentiment was supported by expectations data from China due on Tuesday would show the world's second biggest economy grew by at least 6.7 per cent in the first quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This will support commodity prices and Australia's terms of trade," said CBA senior currency strategist Elias Haddad, who is tipping growth of 6.8 per cent.

He was also upbeat on the Australian economy predicting jobs figures due Thursday would show a solid rise of 25,000, marking seventeen consecutive months of increases.

"AUD/USD still needs to sustain a break above its 200-day moving average around $0.7816 to gain upside momentum," he added.

The New Zealand dollar started the week little changed at US$0.7358, having recoiled from a US$0.7395 peak on Friday.

"The latest bout of geopolitical tensions should limit the topside in kiwi for now," said ANZ economists in a research note.

"However, with it becoming clear that we are entering a softer global growth environment, on top of the lift in volatility we have already seen, we are still of the view that it is becoming a harder environment for cyclical currencies, like NZD."

An auction for global dairy held early on Wednesday morning could show prices for New Zealand's main export earner edging down as supply improves.

Meanwhile, economists largely expect consumer price data due out on Thursday to show inflation headed to the bottom of the central bank's target range of one to 3 per cent in the first quarter.

Such a subdued outcome would only reinforce market pricing for no rate hikes this year, and well into 2019.

New Zealand government bonds eased, sending yields 1.5 basis points higher towards the long end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures dipped, with the three-year bond contract off one tick at 97.770. The 10-year contract lost half a tick to 97.2500.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Banks, fintechs must focus on financial inclusion amid tech changes: MAS

Singapore fintech startup Silot raises almost US$3m in pre-Series A funding

Giant US banks hire most workers since 2011 after tax cuts

US dollar firms after Syria strikes, nears 2-month high versus yen

Funds take nothing for granted in Malaysia vote as ringgit halts

Yanlord to raise debt in Singapore, HK; mandates DBS, HSBC, StanChart

Editor's Choice

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_KRSHOP16_3396225.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Shophouse deals cross S$500m year to date

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real
5 Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals

Tapestry.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' private home sales rise 86.5% to 716 units in March from previous month

Apr 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble wins Elman's support after giving shareholders 15% of New Noble

Apr 16, 2018
Transport

Construction for Singapore's end of high-speed rail expected to start in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening