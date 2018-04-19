You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia warns banks to restore trust as scandal inquiry continues

Thu, Apr 19, 2018 - 8:01 AM

2018-04-18T080903Z_685593342_RC112D028A20_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-BANKS-INQUIRY.JPG
Australia's financial services minister said on Thursday that the country's banks have a lot of work to do to regain the public's trust as executives prepared for another day of grilling before a powerful inquiry into the scandal-hit sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's financial services minister said on Thursday that the country's banks have a lot of work to do to regain the public's trust as executives prepared for another day of grilling before a powerful inquiry into the scandal-hit sector.

Kelly O'Dwyer backed comments by Treasurer Scott Morrison that jail terms were possible after executives at AMP Ltd , Australia's largest wealth manager, admitted it had lied to the corporate regulator to cover up charging thousands of customers for services they did not provide.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest bank, also admitted to the inquiry earlier this week that it was the worst offender in misappropriating fees and also misled the regulator about it.

"Is it any wonder that people would be critical of those companies who have engaged in this sort of behaviour, absolutely not and it is not acceptable," Ms O'Dwyer told Australian Broadcasting radio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is for them to explain how they are going to regain the trust of their customers," she said.

On Thursday, executives from Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's oldest company, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group are scheduled to be questioned over cases where their senior advisers provided inappropriate counsel to clients.

In the past decade, over 80,000 consumers have been affected by bad advice, with losses totaling over A$5 billion (S$5.1 billion), according to the inquiry.

The government-backed Royal Commission into Australia's banking sector is just a couple of months into what is expected to be a year-long investigation.

The inquiry will be able to make wide-ranging recommendations including legislative changes and for criminal or civil prosecutions.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Greece needs post-bailout arrangement to help reforms: EU

UOB names Wee Cho Yaw's son Ee Lim as non-independent, non-executive director

Hong Kong's HK$51.3b intervention mops up 30% of cash

US dollar supported as US yields rise to 1-month highs

Indonesian bank to offer public shares in its Islamic finance arm

New PBOC chief kicks off reign with 'very clever' reserves move

Editor's Choice

hengQ1I9931.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Room for foreign manpower policy review in longer term: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH had to be quick and bold to land Fortis

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Uphill task to boost workplace diversity, inclusion

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble amends restructuring plan to let shareholders vote freely; Goldilocks lodges letter rejecting director candidates

Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH offers to invest 40b rupees in Fortis for equity

colin-adm-19.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Photo_Sembawang Shopping Centre.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening