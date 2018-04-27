You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia watchdog has hardly used its punitive powers, misconduct inquiry hears

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 1:12 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia's corporate regulator has not used its full punitive powers to tackle misconduct by financial advisers and their employers, including the country's biggest banks, a powerful inquiry into the financial sector heard on Friday.

Louise Macauley, who heads the financial advisers unit at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), said under questioning that the regulator had not used its powers to impose bans sufficiently to deal with egregious conduct in the industry exposed by the inquiry.

The regulator also told the year-long inquiry, which is ending its second round of hearings on Friday, that it had not brought a single civil court action against a company for failing to act in the best interest of customers, as required by law.

"Do you think ASIC has used its banning powers enough to deal with misconduct in the financial advice industry?" asked Rowena Orr, the barrister assisting the inquiry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"No, I don't think we have," answered Ms Macauley. "I think we have used them to the best of our ability given our resourcing levels," she added.

The Royal Commission, as the judicial inquiry is called, has been a political embarrassment for the government and a severe setback for Australia's major lenders and AMP, the country's largest listed wealth manager, which have come under share price pressure as a result of revelations of serious wrongdoing.

The second set of hearings was told that over the last decade advisers at AMP had misappropriated funds of thousands of clients by charging them without providing advice and that Commonwealth Bank of Australia had continued to charge some client accounts even after they had died.

The inquiry also heard that for many years Australia and New Zealand Banking Group have not had adequate controls to ensure its advisers were complying with the law, and that some National Australia Bank advisers had engaged in dishonest and illegal conduct such as misappropriation of client funds.

The banks have admitted to many of the misconduct instances mentioned in the hearings.

Ms Macauley told the inquiry that in the last five years ASIC, which is tasked with enforcing corporate laws and overseeing the operating licences of financial services companies, had only suspended two company licences for legal breaches.

The suspensions had no practical consequences, Ms Macauley said, given they had used a different licence to continue operations while suspended.

Out of the over 25,000 financial advisers in the country, only 10 people had been banned from the industry this year, she said.

Last week, the government vowed to double prison terms for financial crimes, dramatically increase penalties and ramp up the investigative powers of the corporate regulator.

The inquiry's final recommendations could lead to criminal or civil prosecutions as well as greater regulation on the financial sector, including CBA, NAB, ANZ, AMP and Westpac Banking Corp.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Malaysia's Najib says markets to decide on ringgit

Australia, New Zealand dollars near multi-month lows as greenback gains

Deutsche Bank calls time on Wall Street in retreat to Europe

Deutsche Bank fired 300 US-based investment bankers on Wednesday: source

Working adults short of critical illness insurance cover, says LIA

Barclays' better than expected Q1 profit marred by US fines

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
5 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

BP_CBD_270418_44.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments in Q1 lowest in nearly 7 years, unemployment rate dips: MOM

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

BP_KimMoon_270418_21.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening