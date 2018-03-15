You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian inquiry hears CBA knew risks but put mortgage 'volume' ahead of customers

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 11:09 AM

2017-08-14T010301Z_2004823367_RC1E249B0060_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-CBA.JPG
Commonwealth Bank of Australia chief executive Ian Narev knew that a system of financial incentives to reward mortgage brokers could hurt customers but failed to act, an inquiry into Australia's financial sector heard on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Commonwealth Bank of Australia chief executive Ian Narev knew that a system of financial incentives to reward mortgage brokers could hurt customers but failed to act, an inquiry into Australia's financial sector heard on Thursday.

A confidential letter penned by Narev in 2017 and disclosed on the third day of the financial sector Royal Commission criticised the practice of paying brokers more for bigger loans, an incentive still widely in place including at CBA.

But instead of ordering changes to remuneration practices to protect customers from taking out loans they could never pay off, CBA chose to protect "volume" in the bank's highly lucrative mortgage business, a CBA executive said.

"We agree ... that while brokers provide a service that many potential mortgagees value, the use of loan size linked with up-front and trailing commissions for third parties can potentially lead to poor customer outcomes," wrote Mr Narev, who is stepping down as CEO next month after a series of scandals at the bank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under questioning, CBA's executive general manager home buying, Daniel Huggins, said that although Mr Narev supported changes to incentives, nothing was done to unwind the broker commission system because the bank would "likely lose a lot of volume" if it was the first of its peers to do so.

Broker payments, particularly trailing commissions paid over the life of a loan, are a sensitive topic for Australian financial institutions as the four biggest banks derived A$51.77 billion (S$53.5 billion) from mortgage agents in the September quarter of 2017, according to the inquiry.

As the country's biggest lender, CBA attracts about 40 per cent of new home loans from brokers.

The year-long Royal Commission has extensive powers to subpoena documents and can recommend criminal or civil prosecutions and legislative changes, potentially forcing changes to broker incentives.

The Royal Commission was ordered by the government after years of scandals in Australia's financial sector, which included poor financial advice, interest-rate rigging, and accusations of money-laundering.

CBA is the second bank to be scrutinised after National Australia Bank, which conceded on the opening days of the inquiry that its system of bonuses and incentives encouraged bankers to engage in fraudulent lending practices to boost their incomes.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Malaysia domestic capital raising to slow to RM120b in 2018: regulator

Bitcoin pop culture moment fades as fad gives way to regulators

US Senate votes to loosen key Dodd-Frank banking regulations

Asia may reward private equity's patient capital

Private equity has a money problem only Asia can fix

French finance minister presses Germany on euro zone reforms

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening