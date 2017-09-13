You are here

Australian regulator says deposits not affected by CBA money-laundering case

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 10:49

[SYDNEY] Australia's prudential regulator said on Wednesday that money-laundering accusations levelled at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia had not affected depositors there. "It's had negligible impact in terms of loss of customers, loss of deposits, or any other impact that would make a material difference to the viability of the bank," Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Chairman Wayne Byers told a parliamentary committee in Canberra.

Financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC sued Commonwealth Bank on Aug 3 over more than 50,000 suspected breaches of money-laundering laws.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

