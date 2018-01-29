You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's CBA names internal candidate Matt Comyn as new CEO

Mon, Jan 29, 2018 - 6:28 AM

2017-12-13T073626Z_1877325020_RC160960F820_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-CBA-MONEYLAUNDERING.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has named retail banking head Matt Comyn as chief executive, as it seeks to maintain operational continuity while trying to improve its reputation amid the most challenging trading conditions in decades.

Mr Comyn, who was previously group executive for CBA's retail banking arm, will start his position on April 9 and focus on addressing "regulatory and reputational challenges", the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday.

"Matt's appointment will enable a smooth transition to new leadership, as CBA responds to the current regulatory processes and legal proceedings, accelerating the related changes and improvements already underway," CBA chairman Catherine Livingstone said in a statement.

Mr Comyn replaces outgoing chief executive Ian Narev, who has led the country's largest bank since December 2011, in a period marked as much by record profits as allegations of serious misconduct.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CBA said Mr Comyn would receive a fixed annual remuneration of A$2.2 million (S$2.34 million).

Australia's "Big Four" are among the world's most valuable and profitable banks. They have underpinned a multi-decade housing and economic boom, racking up strong earnings thanks in part to regulations that have helped shield them from non-bank lenders and overseas rivals.

But Mr Comyn's appointment comes as CBA and its dominant peers face a government investigation into misconduct in the sector, while also facing tighter credit conditions and competition by technology giants such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook Insisting the move was not in retaliation for a series of scandals under Mr Narev's leadership, including insurance scams, poor financial advice and accusations of widespread breaches of money-laundering laws, CBA said last year he would retire by June.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Yuan edges up on strong midpoint fixing, set for best month since 1994

Japan stock bible gets hot, suggesting Nomura set to prosper

First official Belt and Road bond issued on Shanghai exchange

Green-focused network of financial regulators picks first chairman

Brexit malaise of London bankers at odds with optimism in Davos

Japan's Rakuten says may buy Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance

Editor's Choice

BT_20180129_PUNCTAD_3284116.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, HK biggest Asia recipients of FDI after China in 2017: UNCTAD

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap

BT_20180129_GCUBS29_3284248.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

UBS Asia Pac pulls in bumper assets growth to 373b Swiss francs in 2017

Most Read

1 Kushner firm sued by tenants ordered to reveal who partners are
2 Soros to Google and Facebook: 'Your days are numbered'
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
5 Singapore must appoint 130 new female directors each year to reach 2020 board diversity goal: Grace Fu
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap

Jan 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit confirms it is in exclusive talks to merge with Viva Industrial Trust

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices 0.6% higher in December than November: NUS index

Jan 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA launches digital innovation blueprint, partners key agencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening