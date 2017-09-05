You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's Commonwealth Bank slapped with class-action suit over money laundering

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 11:05

[SYDNEY] Commonwealth Bank of Australia was hit on Tuesday with potentially Australia's biggest class-action lawsuit over a money-laundering scandal that has already smashed its share price and exposed it to billions of dollars in fines.

Litigation financier IMF Bentham Ltd said it would fund the lawsuit against Australia's biggest bank, accusing it of making false and misleading statements and failing to disclose breaches of anti-money laundering rules for years.

A second lawsuit against the A$128 billion (S$138 billion) lender, on top of one filed on Aug 3 by financial intelligence agency Austrac alleging breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act, is fuelling investor concerns that the scandal may still have more shocks in store.

"The market has priced into the fact that there is uncertainty in a negative way," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut Ltd.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is going to take some time to play out."

In addition to the two civil suits, CBA is being investigated by Australia's banking and corporate regulators over the suspicious transfers cited in the Austrac claim. Investors are also worried that foreign regulators will pick up the case, as some of the money was sent offshore.

IMF will bankroll the class action on behalf of all CBA shareholders who bought stock between Aug 17, 2015 and Aug 3, 2017, seeking damages for the premium paid for the shares as the material information remained hidden, IMF director Hugh McLernon told Reuters on Tuesday.

CBA has about 800,000 retail and 4 million indirect Australian shareholders, according to its 2017 annual report.

Shares in the bank were down 0.31 per cent on Tuesday, against a 0.29 per cent fall in the wider market.

The shares have dropped 12 per cent since the scandal erupted last month, wiping roughly A$17 billion off the bank's market value, even though it reported its eight consecutive record cash profit on Aug 9.

BOARD SHAKE-UP

CBA announced a board shake-up on Monday but the move failed to appease investors, with the stock touching 10-month lows before closing down 1.42 per cent.

Three of its nine non-executive directors will leave over the next 12 months, and Robert Whitfield, a former head of institutional banking at rival Westpac Banking Corp, was appointed as an independent non-executive director.

CBA announced on Aug 14 that chief executive officer Ian Narev would leave by mid-2018, his almost seven-year tenure marred by scandals that have added to calls for a far-reaching judicial inquiry into Australia's banking system more broadly.

The bank is now looking for a new CEO amid one of the darkest periods in its 106-year history, with some analysts saying Whitfield could be in the running.

In the first day of hearings on the Austrac case on Monday, the bank indicated it would not dispute the watchdog's allegation that it processed tens of thousands of illicit transfers amounting to A$624.7 million from 2012 to 2015.

Rather, the court heard it would contest its level of responsibility, having previously blamed a coding error for most of the breaches.

CBA did not respond to requests for comment.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

ECB to play for time as pressure grows on easy money

AUD underpinned by upbeat data, NZD steady

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%

Hong Kong needs new ways to lure more tech listings: HKEX CEO

US dollar steadies after pondering North Korea headlines, US policies in focus

Citi to hire 100 wealth advisers targeting Aussie millionaires

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

japair.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Transport

Japan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Tokyo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening