You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank lending in Singapore up 1.1% in Dec

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 10:43
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

32637021 - 08_09_2014 - pixgenerics.jpg
Bank lending in Singapore rose 1.1 per cent in December 2016 from the month before, compared to the 0.4 per cent growth in November, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Tuesday showed. The lift was mainly from stronger business lending.
ST PHOTO

BANK lending in Singapore rose 1.1 per cent in December 2016 from the month before, compared to the 0.4 per cent growth in November, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Tuesday showed. The lift was mainly from stronger business lending.

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies but mainly reflects Singapore-dollar lending - stood at S$617 billion in December, up from S$611 billion in November.

Business loans rose 1.7 per cent in December from November, to S$367 billion, while consumer loans grew 0.3 per cent to S$250 billion.

Bank lending in December was up 2.9 per cent from a year ago.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening