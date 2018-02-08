You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of England's forecast horizon increasingly clouded

Thu, Feb 08, 2018 - 2:40 PM

2018-02-01T150632Z_1510833097_RC1771D1D2C0_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-BOE.JPG
The Bank of England's (BOE) job of predicting the future is getting more and more difficult as Brexit increasingly dims its vision.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The Bank of England's (BOE) job of predicting the future is getting more and more difficult as Brexit increasingly dims its vision.

The UK central bank will lay out how it expects the economy to perform over the next three years at noon on Thursday in London, and governor Mark Carney will face questions on the topic from journalists.

Yet, two-thirds of its forecast period comes after the nation's exit date from the European Union, and there is little clear indication yet as to what any alternate trading relationship might look like.

With the UK facing inflationary pressure that might require interest-rate hikes as soon as May, the BOE is left in a bind. The small optimistic tweaks to forecasts expected could be at best short-lived and at worst wildly off the mark. That risks undermining the credibility of an institution - and an economics profession - already accused by Brexit supporters of inherent bias.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Making bold assumptions at this point would be quite a risky game," said Victoria Clarke, an economist at Investec. "One of the key uncertainties and questions at the moment is how Brexit affects the supply side of the economy, and I don't think they're particularly clear on that." The projections will include an annual review of the supply-side potential of the U.K., predictions which have consequences for policy. That's proved particularly true of late, with the reduced speed limit of the economy - the pace of growth that can be tolerated without stoking prices - a major reason why officials boosted borrowing costs for the first time in a decade in November.

Important as the forecasts are, Carney said last week that the BOE would have to reassess the assumptions in its projections once more concrete details about the U.K.'s deal with European leaders emerge. Silvana Tenreyro and Michael Saunders, two officials with strong but opposing views on the prospects for productivity growth, both admit that Brexit could throw their predictions off course. They're not the only ones. Even the government's own fiscal watchdog says it won't be able to update its projections until Brexit policy becomes more clear, according to its chairman Robert Chote.

There's a certain irony in the actions of politicians limiting the BOE's ability to forecast. The central bank has come under heavy criticism for its predictions before the Brexit vote, which some lawmakers say were overly gloomy.

The objectivity of forecasts is once again a hot topic in the U.K., with the anti-EU Tory lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg accusing the Treasury of "fiddling the figures" on Brexit to make leaving the bloc look like a bad idea. That's upped the stakes for the bank's forecasting unit, just as uncertainty surrounding the U.K.'s exit deal makes their job more difficult.

Carney was again called on to defend the BOE's stance in Parliament last week, saying they correctly showed the economy would suffer.

"What we said prior to the referendum is that we thought the exchange rate would fall, perhaps sharply, inflation would go up, and growth would slow," the BOE governor said. "After the referendum, the pound fell sharply, inflation went up, and growth slowed."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australia's central bank does not see "strong case" for rate hike

Hot stock: DBS up 5% on surprise dividend jump

Swiss Re in talks to sell stake to SoftBank; deal said worth US$10b

US dollar will stay weak if China has its way: Morgan Stanley

DBS to end 'dirty coal' lending by year-end, says its chief

China's yuan plunges most since aftermath of devaluation in 2015

Editor's Choice

BT_20180208_SWATR8_3300980.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Transport

ATR signs 2 aircraft deals with S-E Asian firms

BT_20180208_NREMBRAER8_3300995.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Transport

Embraer, Boeing still locked in tie-up talks

BP_SGX_080218_5.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX retail trades spike as investors pick up bargains

Most Read

1 Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, Goldman says
2 Bitcoin may evolve into what everyone fears, mathematicians say
3 DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18
4 Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact
5 Goldman is warning of more pain ahead. Don't listen
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_080218_73.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.5% in January, volume slumps by 31.4%: SRX

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_v_080218_33.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18

BP_Singtel_080218_36.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Singtel results in line with expectations; RHB upgrades stock to 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening