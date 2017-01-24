You are here
Bankers worry post-Brexit transition won't be long enough
They express disappointment after Brexit Secretary indicated that the period would be 1-2 years
GLOBAL banks, already accelerating plans to pull back from London as Brexit looms, are increasingly concerned that British Prime Minister Theresa May is underestimating the time they'll need to adjust to the upcoming changes in trade and regulations.
Despite the prime
