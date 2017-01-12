You are here
Banks in China told not to reveal curbs on capital outflows
Forex regulator also does not want negative views of yuan to be published, local and foreign bankers say
Shanghai
CHINA'S forex regulator is telling banks to keep its instructions about curbing capital outflows secret and to ensure that research analysts keep any negative views about the yuan's prospects to themselves, several bankers said.
Both demands are seen as an attempt by the
