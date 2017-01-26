Barclays veteran Andy Jones to step down as Asia-Pacific chief

Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Officer Andy Jones is stepping down, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

[HONG KONG]

Jaideep Khanna and Reid Marsh will replace Jones as co-heads in the region, the memo showed. Mr Jones, who will leave for the UK in the first half of this year, will take on a temporary role as vice chairman, according to the document. Angie Tang, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman at the bank, declined to comment.

The Financial Times reported the management change earlier.

BLOOMBERG