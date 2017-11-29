You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin an 'Uber' currency carrying risks and dangers

It bypasses a central regulatory authority, can be used for illicit purposes and is highly speculative by nature
Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171129_CFCOIN_3197857.jpg
Bitcoin is not regulated, but is traded on specialist platforms. It has no legal exchange rate and no central bank backing it.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Paris

BITCOIN, which this week soared to a new record high of more than US$8,000, is the monetary equivalent of Uber, since it bypasses central bank regulation and could be attractive for financially fragile countries, economists say.

Nevertheless, it is precisely the lack of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin tops US$10,000 in some exchanges

State Street's FX business thrives despite competition from global banks

CIMB's Q3 profit beats expectations on lower provisions, consumer boost

UK banking system can support economy despite disorderly Brexit, says BOE

UK banks could cope with "disorderly" Brexit, BOE says

Bitcoin, an 'Uber' currency, not without risk

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

mark_temasek08.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek in talks for US$1b sale of Zuellig Pharma stake: sources

BT_20171129_ATBALI_3198153.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Eruption disruption: airlines rush to cut losses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening