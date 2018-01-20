Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Bali amid warnings by central bank over risks

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Kuta, Indonesia
INDONESIAN authorities are investigating the use of bitcoin in the holiday island of Bali, amid warnings by the central bank in South-east Asia's biggest economy over the risks posed by virtual currencies, an official said.
The probe started after the central bank
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo